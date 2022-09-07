Time and again we have seen many actors and actresses getting replaced in films. Be it due to a star kid or a producer of the leading man or the leading lady, the replacement news has often made headlines and continues to do so. While many still share cold vibes with each other, others have let bygones be bygones and the best example of it is Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The superstar duo, who now shares a great friendship, has once been at the loggerheads when SRK had gotten her replaced.

Reportedly, due to internal discussion, the Swadesh actor got Aish replaced from Chalte Chalte with Rani Mukerji and had called it a good decision as a producer.

After the release of the film, Shah Rukh Khan opened up and spoke at length about getting her replaced. Recently, SRK’s old interview talking about the same has once again surfaced on the web. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan is heard saying, “Saddening the fact that the Aishwarya was a very close friend we have dome some really marvellous films and I genuinely mean that. She will be one of my favourite co-actresses. We have some really nice work, Josh Mohabbatein, and Devdas, and have enjoyed working together. Firstly, it is very saddening for something to reach this level and I feel very sorry about it.” Watch the video below:

Even during his appearance on Simi Garewal’s chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Shah Rukh Khan had spoke about the same saying, “Yes at that time there were discussions about some such films that we were going to do together but then suddenly something happened that I was thrown out of those films. I don’t even know why this happened. At that time you do not even have any answer. For a while, you just keep wondering why this happened. If someone feels that he should answer, then he answers, if he does not want to answer then it is clear that he never wanted it. I don’t even go to ask anyone why I did this, it is not in me. By the grace of God others don’t tell me what I am.”

However, in the same show when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked about the same, she said she was hurt and doesn’t have an answer to that. She told Simi Garewal, “See, at the time, when you have no explanation, you’re obviously completely taken aback, and confused, and hurt. You wonder about it. If a person feels a need to explain it, they will. If they never did, they never intend to. So, it’s not in my nature to get into questioning what and why. Probably within myself, but I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why. By the grace of God, I’m not defined by the other.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

