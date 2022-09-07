Brahmastra’s lead pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt landed in controversy before the film’s release as they were stopped from offering their prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain due to a protest organised by the Bajrang Dal. Because of their appearance, extra police security was also arranged.

Advertisement

However, the political party restricted the couple Ranbir and Alia from entering the temple over a ‘beef comment’ made by Ranbir Kapoor in 2011 in a video that made its way to social media and went viral.

Advertisement

Now, in a promotional event, as per mentioned in ETimes, Ayan Mukerji opened up about what happened in Ujjain and shared how Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wanted to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple but couldn’t. Talking about it, he said, “I was feeling bad that Ranbir and Alia could not come with me for Darshan to Mahakaleshwar temple. I had gone to Mahakaleshwar temple before my motion poster was released. And, I told to myself that I will definitely come here before the release of my film.”

Further, Ayan Mukherji added, “Both (Ranbir and Alia) of them were keen to come with me. But, when we reached there and heard about this. I felt bad about what happened there. And, then I told Ranbir and Alia to let me go alone. I went there to seek blessings and energy for the film.”

Ayan even mentioned that he didn’t want Alia Bhatt to tag along with them because of her pregnancy condition, “I just didn’t want to take Alia there in her current condition. So, I felt very bad going there alone. And, (after visiting the temple) honestly I felt that they could have also come.”

On the other hand, police detained one of the protestors from the Bajrang Dal as he had gotten into physical conflict with the police. The leader of the Dal had said, “We won’t allow Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt into the temple over the liking for beef remark. We’ll protest in big manner against local administration and police over the assault on our worker.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is set to release on September 9, 2022.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Takes A Dig At Aditya Chopra Over Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj & Other Flops: “You Want To Make Pirates Of The Caribbean & It Becomes Thugs Of Hindostan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram