Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Reveal Each Other's Favourite Performances! RK Says "Alia Has Had The Best Year Any Artist Has Ever Had"

Mumbai, 7th September 2022: Ahead of the release of their film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva on 9th September, currently trending at #1 on the IMDb Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows list, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor come together to answer a round of “Burning Questions”. In this exclusive IMDb Original video, the leading reel and real-life couple reveal their favourite performance of each other, and the exact moment they became the other’s fan!

Ayan Mukerji, who has not only written, directed, and co-produced the film, but is also Alia and Ranbir’s best friend off-screen, was apparently quite the taskmaster when it came to prepping and shooting for it!

Read on to find out everything we learned about Brahmastra and the actors’ journey through several years of working on it.

1. Ranbir Kapoor on his favourite Alia Bhatt performance –

“She’s probably had the best year any artist has ever had, in the history of actors. She’s had Gangubai, she’s had RRR, she’s had Darlings. And now she’s going to have Brahmastra. The obvious choice would be Gangubai, but I actually became a fan of Alia from her second film onwards, and that was Highway. I was really looking forward to this film and I actually saw it at the edit. I just knew that this was the birth of an actor which is probably… Indian cinema and world cinema weren’t ready for. I hadn’t seen an actor deliver what she did in that film and I think I became a huge admirer of her work since then.”

2. Alia on her favourite Ranbir Kapoor performance –

“Barfi! I think it is just so simple, funny at the same time, so heartbreaking. He literally did not speak through the film, did everything through his eyes, and that was the most beautiful part. It is one of my favourite, most impactful Ranbir Kapoor performances.”

3. Ranbir on Brahmastra becoming a part of them –

“Brahmastra has been part of our DNA now. It’s been five years. Ayan, Alia, and me are also really close friends, so on every occasion in our lives, if it’s a birthday, if it’s Diwali, if it’s Christmas, if it’s our marriage, we were always talking about Brahmastra. So, it never really left our system.”

4. Alia on the experience of working with Ayan –

“He’s our best friend but he’s also, like, a true principal. A taskmaster. He really makes sure the work is done and that’s the most amazing part with him, that hard work and Ayan are synonymous with each other. He expects that with every crew member and we, at the end of the day, are just crew members and he’s the visionary.”

5. Alia on being surprised by Brahmastra –

“We’ve been seeing the film over the years, little by little, in its raw form, and every time I watch the film, it’s a different experience. That’s something that I’m always surprised by. There’s so much newness and there are so many elements that you’re just not expecting, that surprise is genuinely one of your dominating emotions.”

Are y’all excited to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra together? Tell us in the comments below.

