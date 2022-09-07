With just a couple of days remaining in release, team Brahmastra is carrying out promotions in full swing. It was yesterday, the entire team including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji were supposed to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. But the plan was spoiled by protest. Scroll below to know what exactly happened.

As mentioned above, the Brahmastra trio had plans of visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple and take blessings for their much-awaited magnum opus. Alia even shared on Instagram about their visit, which invited uncalled protest at the location even before the team could make it there.

For the unversed, from the last few days, one old clip featuring Ranbir Kapoor is going viral all over social media. In it, the Brahmastra actor is seen enjoying his food and mentions himself as a ‘beef guy’. This statement has irked some netizens, who are objecting that how could a ‘beef guy’ play the role of Shiva (named inspired by lord Shiva/Shankara).

In a wake of this viral video, it is said that right-wing activists assembled outside the Mahakaleshwar temple to protest against the Brahmastra team. Amid this, there’s one video which is breaking the internet. It features an alleged drunk man (who is also said to be a part of the protest) getting beaten by Ujjain police.

Watch the video below:

Protest against #Brahmastra star's #AliaBhatt & #RanbirKapoor at Ujjain. Team Brahmāstra along with #AyanMukerji are in Ujjain to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple. After Alia shared the video on Instagram to inform about team visit at Ujjain, protesters reached their with Black flags pic.twitter.com/TilxMMQwuE — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) September 6, 2022

Amid such chaos, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor skipped aarti at Mahakaleshwar temple. It was only Ayan Mukerji who was present during aarti.

Meanwhile, Bramhastra is scheduled to release on 9th September in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

