Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most famous and respected couples in the Bollywood industry. Having been married for over 3 decades, the duo have had many adventures in their youth and have made sure to give out major couple goals to their fans.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, there was a time when Shah Rukh (who still is wholeheartedly in love with Gauri) wanted to re-marry Gauri in the 90s. Check out the details below.

Advertisement

Well it is true, Shah Rukh Khan did want to get remarried to Gauri Khan, but it was not in reality, but as an idea for a television ad. We all know that before entering Bollywood and show business, Shah Rukh was highly involved in making advertisements for brands. One of these ads, which was for a famous soap brand, also featured his wife for the advertisement.

Talking about this really old 40 seconds heartwarming commercial – which has now resurfaced on Reddit, it opens up with Shah Rukh Khan wrapping up his work on the set and arriving home, completely tired to celebrate his anniversary. Gauri Khan who plays his wife in the ad receives him at the door, where after wishing each other, SRK goes to the bath to get ready for dinner. After taking a bath with the famous brand’s soap, the actor comes out in a Tuxedo dancing with Gauri as he says, “Phrise shaddi karle”(let’s get married again).

Fans are in complete awe looking at the cute couple in their youth. They took it to the comments section of the video sharing their views on the same. One fan wrote, ” Uff so cute!”. Another fan wrote, “From cinthol to vimal he sure came a long way”.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri got married to each other back on 25th October 1991. The duo are parents to 3 kids namely: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be coming up on the big screen with his much-awaited movie Pathaan. The movie is set to release on 25th January 2023 and stars John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone alongside King Khan.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Her Childhood Days With Sister Khushi Kapoor Playing ‘Teacher-Teacher’, Says “The White Wall Used To Be My White Board”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram