Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity also reflects on his family and that is one of the reasons why his two kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan enjoy such a massive fan following on social media. SRK has also been very supportive of them, no matter what the situation is and that only gains him more respect from us for setting such father goals. In the most recent turn of events, his son Aryan was spotted partying in the city and the clip is now taking the internet by storm.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh is also slowly and steadily returning back to regular life after the whole arrest debacle of his son in October last year. Aryan was arrested off a cruise ship on October 3rd over carrying and allegedly consuming illegal drugs. In May this year, he was given a clean chit over lack of evidence and following this, he also made an appeal to get back his passport for international travels.

Just a few days after he got back his passport, Aryan Khan was recently spotted partying in the city with a bunch of friends. In a clip doing the rounds on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan’s son can be gulping down a glass of liquor in one go while standing right next to the bar. Dressed in a simple full sleeves Tshirt and a pair of pants, Aryan can also be seen wearing a facemask which he only refused to drink from his glass.

Most of Aryan Khan’s fans have been supportive even during his tough days and now that they see him relaxed, people have been flooding the comments section with how happy they are for him. Since NCB had admitted that he had nothing to do with the drug case, even the people who stood against him in the past have been happy with the fact that he is moving on.

