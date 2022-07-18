We all know, Shah Rukh Khan recently left for London to resume the shoot for Dunki. The film marks the first-ever dream collaboration between him and Rajkumar Hirani. While there’s already great hype for the film, its first leaked picture is now taking the internet by storm.

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh has announced as many as three films post his hiatus since 2018. The exciting comeback lineup includes Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, which all will release in 2023. As of now, a good amount of work has been done on Khan’s first two films. Recently, he even resumed the shoot for Rajkumar Hirani’s film in London.

Now coming back to the leaked picture of the Dunki shooting, Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a plaid shirt and black trousers. He is sporting medium-length hair and a little bit of facial hair. The leaked photo is said to be from the shooting location at the riverside at Waterloo Bridge in London. Have a look at it below:

EXCLUSIVE picture of #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 from the sets of #Dunki in London ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYpX66b2xr — Sifa SRKian (@sifa_srkian) July 18, 2022

The leaked picture has definitely raised the hype for Dunki. Let’s see if we get some more glimpses in the coming days.

The film is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film is JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation and is scheduled to release on 22nd December 2023. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead.

Meanwhile, talking about the collaboration, Shah Rukh had said, “Rajkumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey…kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!” (via IANS).

