Sushmita Sen has been under the radar ever since Lalit Modi confirmed their romance. The IPL founder took to Twitter and shared lover-dovey pictures with the actress. Many thought it was a marriage announcement but he later clarified that they are only dating as of now. The Miss Universe 1994 has been termed a ‘gold digger’ by trolls and below is her reaction for the same.

Not just random users on social media, some famous stars have also used the same term for Sushmita. To begin with, Rakhi Sawant during her conversation with paparazzi said that the actress was dating Modi for money. Even author Taslima Nasreen took to Facebook and questioned if Sen was “sold to money” while calling Lalit a very “unattractive person.”

Reacting to all the hate, Sushmita Sen flaunted her zen mode as she shared a picture of herself in the middle of the sea. She could be seen wearing a black monokini and her hair was tied in a bun. Her lengthy note began, “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. 🤗👍 It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming….”

Sushmita Sen continued, “The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip 😊 The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! 😄👍 Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! 🤗❤️👍 I love you guys!!!”

Well, Sushmita Sen has truly clapped back with utmost grace. Meanwhile, Lalit Modi too had reacted to the trolls and said “live and let others live.”

