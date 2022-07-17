After a 4 year hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan will be finally back on the big screen and fans are most excited about all his projects. Meanwhile, the first look teaser of Atlee Kumar’s Jawan took the internet by storm as SRK will be seen in a never before seen avatar. On the other hand, the cameo of Deepika Padukone has also intrigued netizens and now as per the latest reports, one of the plot lines of the film will remind the audience of Om Shanti Om. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Other than King Khan, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover along with Yogi Babu, Simarjeet Singh Nagra and Manahar Kumar in the supporting roles.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Box Office Worldwide recently shared the details of Deepika Padukone’s cameo in Jawan. DP, who’ll make a brief appearance in the film, might be playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in Atlee Kumar’s film and as per reports, the actress gets killed in the movie and SRK’s character will be on a mission to take the revenge of her death.

Interestingly, the Jawan plot is reminding us of Shantipriya and Om’s death from Om Shanti Om. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan’s character gets reborn and he somehow remembers his past life and takes revenge of Shanti’s (played by Deepika Padukone) death, who gets betrayed and killed by Arjun Rampal’s character Mukesh Khanna.

Other than DP, the makers recently roped in Vijay Sethupathi, replacing Rana Daggubati, who’ll play the main antagonist in the film. While Thalapathy Vijay is also on board for a special appearance.

Other than Atlee Kumar’s Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee Kumar’s Jawan, along with a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

Must Read: “Sushmita Sen Is With Lalit Modi Because He’s Very Rich? Was She Sold To Money?”: Author Taslima Nasreen’s Distasteful Remark On Their Relationship

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram