Shah Rukh Khan always charms everyone whenever he’s in public space. Although he’s among the biggest superstar in the world but there are hardly any people who don’t know him. However, when SRK gave a speech at TED talks a few years back, many had no knowledge about him. We know how witty can Khan get and scroll down below to know how he hilariously introduced him to the audience.

Advertisement

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his big screen comeback in Pathaan, on the other hand, the actor has some of the most interesting projects in the pipeline that includes, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. Along with a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in a lot of events but when he was invited to the TED talks in Canada in 2017, many audience members didn’t know who he was. The audience was full of intellectuals from business, scientists, and academic backgrounds. Introducing himself, the actor said, “I’m 51 years of age. I sell dreams and I peddle love to millions of people back home in India, who assume I’m the best lover in the world,” while jokingly he adds, “Lots of you here haven’t seen my work, and I feel very sad for you. That doesn’t take away from the fact that I’m completely self-obsessed as a movie star.”

After talking more about his past, Shah Rukh Khan made a joke about himself said, “India decided somehow that I, the Muslim son of a broke freedom fighter who accidentally ventured into the business of selling dreams, should become its king of romance, the ‘Badshah of Bollywood,’ the greatest lover the country has ever seen … with this face.”

After giving a speech for about 20 minutes with his wittiness and charm, SRK received a standing ovation from everyone present at the conference as they were super impressed and many were left inspired by the actor’s life.

Meanwhile, a fan of Shah Rukh who was present at the event spoke about the star and said, “Imagine Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep, and Harrison Ford in one person.”

This is not the first time when Shah Rukh Khan was not recognised by a large audience but on many occasions, the actor has spoken about getting detained in western countries, especially while he travels to the USA.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Called ‘Casanova’, ‘Cheater’ Image & People B**ching About Him “Take Me Granted, Take Me For A Ride…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram