Netizens had a field day when business tycoon Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen. On one fine evening, the former IPL chairman took to his official social media account and shared a few cosy photos with the actress while calling her his ‘better half’ in the caption. Ever since the news of them being ‘apparently’ together have made headlines, netizens are of two minds. While a section of media have created some fun memes other half has been trolled the businessman for the announcement.

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen recently reacted to the news while sharing a photo of herself with two daughters. In the caption, the former miss universe denied her marriage and engagement rumours.

Now in the latest development, taking to his Instagram, Lalit Modi shared the same photos with Sushmita Sen like he did before and penned a long note while slamming the media for calling him ‘fugitive’. He began with saying, “Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain – I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correctI GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can’t be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good- Magic can happen. I guess because they R no liable suits in our country every Journo is trying their best to be #arnabgoswami – THE BIGGEST CLOWN. My advise live and Let others live. Write THE RIGHT NEWS – not like #donaldtrump style #Fakenews.”

Lalit Modi further added, “And if u don’t know let me Enlighten u All- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mother’s friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It’s about time to get out of this #crabmentality – hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers. Or does well or does 4 his country. I HOLD MY HEAD HIGHER THEN U ALL Ever can. THOU U CALL ME A “fugitive” – pray & tell me which court has “EVER CONVICTED” me. I will tell u none. TELL ME JUST 1 other person in our beautiful NATION THAT has CREATED WHAT I HAVE. AND GIFTED IT TO THE NATION. AND EVERYONE KNOWS HOW DIFFICULT ITS TO DO BUSINESS IN INDIA. ACROSS 12/15 cities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

The business tycoon went on to add that he had already called IPL ‘recession proof’ in 2008 but all had laughed at him. “All laughed. Now who is laughing. Because everyone knows I did it ALL ALONE. none of the in @_official_bcci_ did a thing. All came 4 there $ 500 dollars a day TA DA. WHO ELSE DO U KNOW TODAY THAT HAS CREATED SOMETHING That UNITES OUR COUNTRY AND EnjoYs THE VERY GAME I CREATED. DO U THINK I CARE ABOUT U CALLING ME A FUGITIVE – NO. I WAS BORN WITH A “DIAMOND SPOON” I did not take a bribe or ever needed to. LEAST YOU FORGET I AM THE ELDEST GRANDSON OF #raibahadurgujarmalmodi I bought money. Not take. And specially public money. Never took a govt favor,” he added.

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi concluded his long note saying, “ITS TIME YOU WOKE UP – when I joined BCCI IT HAD 40 crores in the bank. I joined on my birthday nov 29 2005. Guess what was in the bank when I was BANNED – 47,680 crores – that 17 billion usd. Did even 1 clown help. No. They had no idea even where to start. Shame on u fake media. .Now they act like HEROS. Have integrity for once.”

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen too recently dropped a post of her stunning self and wrote about ‘power of noise cancellation’ in the caption box.

