The first look of Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut that dropped two days ago won critical appreciation and started to trend on No. 1 on YouTube. Not only that it has also garnered applause and praise for the actor’s look which has an uncanny resemblance to the former PM Indira Gandhi.

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, the actress says, “My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side.”

Kangana Ranaut went on to add, “They want to involve themselves much more with the narrative and the narrative should also be focused on them. The Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped it’s been trending on number 1, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for.”

“It’s not that people don’t want content, they want to see young filmmakers, new thought process, refreshing ideas and not the stale typical formula films. I do believe that my instinct as a filmmaker will pay off big time. See you in the cinemas next year,” added Kangana Ranaut further

In fact, the actress took to Instagram to highlight how she has the best teams working on ‘Emergency.’ Kangana Ranaut said, “As Emergency first look continues to trend on top everywhere, messages are still pouring in, it’s been overwhelming…I just want to say, all my confidence in my vision and ambition comes many extraordinarily brilliant people who are supporting and guiding me through this journey of Emergency…I truly have the best people around me, this is by far the greatest time of my life and it’s because of my team that I am taking the leap of faith…Thanks to every member of team Emergency.”

