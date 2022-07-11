Kangana Ranaut’s recently released action thriller film Dhaakad had created quite a buzz with its teasers and trailers but failed to impress the audience when it bit the theatres. The film tanked terribly and due to its bad performance, the shows were even cancelled abruptly.

A few days ago, reports claimed that the film’s producer had to sell his office to cover for the financial dent. However, Kangana immediately rubbished the reports and backed her film. Now, Saswata Chatterjee, who was also seen starring in the film, has defended it.

During a recent conversation with News18, when asked about reacting to Dhaakad failing to impress the audience despite being a huge production and creating a huge buzz with its trailer, Saswata Chatterjee said, “No, it did not create an impact. Obviously, it feels bad. It was a big project. It was removed from cinema halls even before I could watch it. Yet it was a big-scale project- from its action to its soundtrack. So it was strange to me as well as to why it didn’t work.”

Meanwhile, recently Kangana had taken it to her Instagram story to slam the reports of the film’s producer having to sell his office to repay investors. She said that the film was a victim of ‘negative PR’.

Talking about the film Dhaakad was released in May 2022 and starred Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, and Sharib Hashmi with Saswata who was playing a supporting role in the film. The film was directed by Razneesh Ghai and revolved around Agent Avni, a deadly field agent who was entrusted with a mission to eliminate Rudraveet who was an international human and arms trafficker.

