Actor Ranbir Kapoor is undeniably one of the finest artists of the country who has time and again proved his caliber with movies like Sanju, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and more. The actor enjoys a massive fan following but there is also a part of the country that strongly believes in his ‘casanova’ image. In a recent conversation with the media, Ranbir opened up on how he does not focus on all this noise around him even though these talks do reach him most of the time.

For the unversed, Ranbir has lately been promoting his upcoming adventure drama film, Shamshera. The movie has been directed by Karan Malhotra and is all set to hit the theatres on the 22nd of this month. Apart from Kapoor, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on the ‘casanova’ and ‘cheater’ image he has, mainly because of his failed relationship from the past (for context, he was dating Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone previously).

“Well take me for granted, take me for a ride. I don’t mind it. I love my life, I love my work, I love my family. I am very grateful for everything I have in my life. I am an actor, people can say anything about me. They can say something good, they can say something bad. But eventually what matters to me is that they must like my movies so my focus, my hard work, my energies are only towards making a good film and it really doesn’t bother me if somebody bi**es about me, if anyone says anything bad about me. It doesn’t boil my blood”, said Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking about how he only wants his work to be appreciated, Ranbir Kapoor said, “It reaches me, and I think it’s a pinch of salt. It’s fine. There’s so much spoken to me. I became the poster boy of a casanova, of a cheater. People have heard somebody’s perspective, somebody’s point of view, and they haven’t heard mine. And I don’t think they’ll ever hear it also. It’s fine. I am here to be an actor and that’s all I want to do.”

