Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a roll as he has some of the biggest releases this year. The actor who was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, is gearing up for the release of Shamshera. The YRF movie has been in the making for a long time now but it was delayed multiple times due to the COVID pandemic. The trailer of the action flick was released recently and it has impressed everyone. Meanwhile, we’ll have a look at the fees charged by the lead cast members of the movie.

Advertisement

Apart from Ranbir, the period drama also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Ronit Roy in key roles. RK will be seen playing the double role in the film which is set to release next month on July 22, 2022.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing a larger-than-life character in YRF’s magnum opus Shamshera. While Sanjay Dutt will be the main antagonist, Daroga Shuddh Singh. Scroll below to know the salary of the lead actors.

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor will be seen playing the double role of father-son, Shamshera and Balli. His rugged and bulked-up look grabbed a lot of attention and as per Bollywood Life, for the upcoming film, RK has charged a whopping 20 Crore.

Sanjay Dutt

After KGF 2, Dutt is set to impress everyone with his yet another negative character in the YRF film. He’ll be seen playing a brutal cop and for the role, the Bollywood star is charging around 8 Crore.

Vaani Kapoor

After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani is all set to show her skills in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera. She will be playing a character named, Sona and she has an important role in the film. For the YRF project, the talented actress is getting 5 Crore.

Must Read: When Ranveer Singh Hijacked His Fan’s Phone & Told Her Husband “Your Wife Is Running Away With Me” Proving He’s The Goofiest Man Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram