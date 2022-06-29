Sushmita Sen is one of the accomplished actresses in Bollywood. She was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant in 1994 and was crowned Femina Miss India the same year. She appeared in commercially successful films like Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?.

The actress took a break from acting as nothing inspirational came her way. She made her comeback with the web series Aarya which received positive reception. However, today we stumbled upon an old video wherein the 46-year-old gets compared to the two leading Bollywood actresses and former beauty pageant winners.

In the old video, Sushmita Sen was posed with an awkward question from a reporter but she handled it with utter grace. The reporter asked her, “Aap miss universe reh chuki hai. aap ke baad Aishwaya Rai ji aayi. Priyanka Chopra ji aayi. Unhone bada kuch haasil kiya, Aapne bhi haasil kiya, thoda kam haasil kiya unke hisaabse.”

Sushmita then interjected and humbly replied, “Bohat kam, in fact, Priyanka Chopra ne jo kiya hai woh bohat kam logon ne kiya hai. She made us very, very proud.” The reporter then further asked her, “But jo aapki achievement hui hai woh apni jagah hai. Toh unke bareme kya kehna chahte hai?,”

Sushmita Sen then corrected him, “Mere baad Lara Dutta aayi hai Miss Universe bann kar. Uske baad unfortunately mili nhi hai par milegi, bilkul milegi Kyun ki hamara waqt aagaya hai.” Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗲𝘀 | 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 | 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗱𝘆 (@naughtyworld_)

