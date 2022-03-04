Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant. She was also crowned Femina Miss India 1994 at the age of 18. She went to make commercially successful films like Aankhen (2002), Main Hoon Na (2004), and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005).

After working for almost a decade, the actress took a sabbatical for nearly ten years and made a comeback with a web series Aarya instead of Bollywood film. Now the actress opens up on why she took the decision. Scroll down to know more.

During a recent interaction with Sucharita Tyagi for a video interaction on Critics Choice Short Film and Series Awards’ Facebook page, Sushmita Sen revealed that she made a comeback with a web series because mainstream Bollywood wasn’t offering her the kind of roles she wanted.

Sushmita said, “I think the 10-year hiatus set the priorities in order. It told me what I need to do and what not to do. Mainstream cinema wasn’t giving me what I wanted. A lot of it was a preconceived notion of my age and my screen age and that I hadn’t worked for ten years.”

Sushmita Sen further revealed that how her reluctance to network with people meant she missed out on opportunities as well. “I don’t know what the mindset was or maybe I was not putting myself out there. I have never been good at that. I am no good at networking. It did not work for me.”

Before making web debut with Aarya, the Miss Universe pageant was seen in Dulha Mil Gaya, which also starred Fardeen Khan along with Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. The film was released in 2010. During her sabbatical, the actress said that she prioritised raising her two daughters- Renee and Alisah.

