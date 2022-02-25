Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' To Lara Dutta's 'Hundred' - Shows That Brought Back Our Favourite Yesteryear Actresses Back In Action!

Streaming platforms with their new and exciting movies and series have made us fall in love with some of its iconic characters, but do you ever miss seeing your beloved actors from the 90s on your phone or laptop screen? Worry not, Disney+ Hotstar is setting the stage for the comeback of much-loved 90’s star Esha Deol with her digital debut in Hotstar Specials’ crime thriller, Rudra – The Edge of Darkness.

Advertisement

The actress will be seen in an all-new avatar re-kindling her chemistry with the series’ lead, Ajay Devgn, who plays top cop Rudra. Esha Deol will be seen playing a pivotal role in helping Rudra uncover the psyche of highly-intelligent criminals in the idiosyncratic race-against-the-clock thriller. As you wait for Rudra – The Edge of Darkness to hit screens on 4th March in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali, here’s a look at other actors who charted their blockbuster comebacks on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sushmita Sen – Aarya

Advertisement

Playing the role of Aarya Sareen, revered actor Sushmita Sen marked her comeback and digital debut with the International Emmy nominated action thriller Hotstar Specials’ Aarya. The series saw her play the role of a fierce lioness fighting the odds to save her family from the clutches of her husband’s murderers.

Lara Dutta – Hundred

Charting her comeback with the comedy series, Hundred, beloved actor Lara Dutta played the role of a female cop on a race against time. She sets out to solve crimes with a new undercover agent while taking the viewer on a hilarious emotional roller coaster.

Padmini Kolhapure – Dil Bekaraar

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure marked her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar’s family drama, Dil Bekarar. The show set in 80’s India saw the actress take the audience on a nostalgic journey with her character, Bhudevi. She played a middle-aged gossip-loving socialite who loves paan, is a ping pong champion and is forever suspicious of her husband.

Poonam Dhillon – Dil Bekaraar

Also marking her digital debut alongside Raj Babbar and Padmini Kolhapure, beloved actor Poonam Dhillon too starred in Hotstar Specials family drama, Dil Bekaraar. Playing the role of Mamta, she essayed her usual charming grace on the screen to the fullest. As a mother of 5 who dreams of seeing all her children settle down in life, she revelled in her role of a benevolent mother.

Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to catch Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol’s digital debut with crime thriller Rudra – The Edge of Darkness on 4th March!

Must Read: Urfi Javed Makes Fans Go Gaga As She Set The Screens On Fire With Her New Song ‘Befikra’ With Indo-Canadian Singer Kunwarr

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube