Jennifer Winget is one of the most-followed television actors of the television world who rose to fame through Dill Mill Gayye. She has delivered a variety of shows in the last few years including hits like Beyhadh and Saraswatichandra, amongst others. A few years back, it was reported that the actress almost had a breakdown in the middle of performance due to her ex-husband Karan Singh Grover.

For the unversed, Jennifer got married to her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Singh Grover in April 2012 after being in a relationship for over three years. The couple split up reportedly because Karan cheated on her but there was never any official confirmation on this rumour. Karan is currently married to Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu and the couple is quite expressive about their love for each other on social media.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicles, there was a time when Jennifer Winget found it difficult to perform on a Bollywood song that originally featured her ex-husband Karan Singh Grover. A source close to the development told the publication that the actress even refused to perform on the song but eventually changed her mind.

Speaking about Jennifer Winget’s initial reaction, the source said, “Jennifer was scheduled to perform on Karan’s popular song Tu Ishq Mera from Hate story 3. The song was selected by the channel. But the moment she found out that she was to perform on that song, she put her foot down and refused to do the act.”

They further explained how Jennifer Winget got emotional during the performance and even needed a long break to recover. “However, after a lot of convincing from the events committee, she finally agreed to perform on the song. But again, during the final performance, the actress got emotional and took an hour-long break to resume.”, they said.

