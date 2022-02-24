After receiving glorious success, Apharan 2 – SabkaKategaDobara’returns with double the threat, double the edge and double the risk exclusively on Voot Select. In collaboration with Ekta R Kapoor and Jio Studios, Apharan 2promises to up the entertainment quotient with double the drama, thriller, crime and action with its core messaging – ‘Sabka Katega Dobara’. The riveting series will see Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra (aka BC Aunty season1 fame) and Saanand Verma along with legendary actor -Jeetendra Kapoor. Also sharing the screen are Sukhmani Sadana, Ujjawal Chopra, Aditya Lal among others.

Apharan season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with a bold and instinctive cop, Rudra (Arunoday Singh) fighting against all odds, exploring the psyche of criminal minds and discovering the truth. With this season’s story by Siddharth Sengupta, Umesh Padalkar & Anahata Menon, and directed by Santosh Singh, India’s most celebrated cop is back once again for yet another gripping narrative of kidnappings against the backdrop of in India and Serbia. An out-and-out masala entertainer replete with catchy retro music, unexpected twists and turns and suspense and thrill in each unfolding event, this riveting crime drama promises to truly stand out in its genre.

Ekta R Kapoor talks about Season 2 of Apharan, “This show will give the audience the edge of the seat drama they have been looking for! Everything will be double – the threat, drama, action, mystery, passion and even revenge. Close attention has been paid to the nuances of each character. I believe that each script has something different to offer and Aparhan 2 is sure to grab the eyeballs of the audience for all the right reasons – SabkazaroorKategaDobara.”

Commenting on such a grey character, Arunoday Singh, says “Season 1 of Apharan was extremely well received and lauded. To get to play Rudra Srivastava has its own set of challenges and demands of the body but it’s made me happy to be portraying such a complex character.

This is my second outing with Ekta Kapoor (not counting Main Tera Hero) and the team has worked very hard to take the second season to the next level. We owe it to our fans. But that’s the best kind of pressure, if you ask me, and it only brings the best out in us.”

