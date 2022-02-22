Ever since Kangana Ranaut announced her upcoming controversial reality show Lock Upp, she’s been making news for some different reasons. A couple of days back, the Queen actress unveiled the first promo of Lock Upp, where she was seen talking about almost everything. Right from Nepotism to comparing the show with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, Kangana had bared it all.

But now looks like Kangana’s comment about TV reality show Bigg Boss and Salman Khan hasn’t gone down well with Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi, who was recently a part of Bigg Boss’ 15th season, has slammed the Tanu Weds Manu actress for her comment on the Dabangg Khan. She even told Kangana that she always abused the film industry but now she has returned here to work in films.

Slamming Kangana Ranaut, Rakhi said in a video, uploaded by Leheren, “Mujhe bahut bura laga jab Kangna ane kaha, ‘Yeh Tumhare Bhai Ka Ghar Nahi Hai’. Behen, suno, itne time se bhai hi show chala rahe hain. Tumme dum hai to ek show chala ke dikhao. I think Bhai me dum hai, behen me nahin hai (I felt really bad when Kangana said, ‘This is not your Bhai’s house’. Listen, sister, Bhai has been running the show for so long. If you have the guts, try running one show. I think Bhai has the guts, sister doesn’t).”

The Pardesiya girl also reprimanded Kangana Ranaut for taking a dig at the industry. She told him, “Tum to Bollywood ko bahut gaaliyan de rahi thi, ab vaps laut kar aa gayi. Isliye kehte hain, gaaliyan mat do Bollywood ko, tumhe aankhir Bollywood ki hi zaroort padegi. (You were abusing Bollywood and now, look you have returned here. That’s why it is said that one shouldn’t abuse Bollywood, you would need it at the end of the day.)”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is also in news for slamming Alia Bhatt and Gangubai Kathiawadi makers for its wrong casting.

