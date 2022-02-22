Karan Kundrra is on the news almost every day due to his stint in Bigg Boss 15 house, where he also found the love of his life, Tejasswi Prakash, in the show. Meanwhile, a video of Kundrra is getting attention where the actor spoke about his problem with girls having body hair. On the other hand, he even answers if he would choose a brainy or a beautiful girl for himself.

In Salman Khan’s reality show, Karan was declared as the second runner up, and Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner up, while Tejasswi took home the winner’s trophy.

Meanwhile, Flipkart Video recently released a compilation video of Karan Kundrra from Ladies Vs Gentlemen season 2. The actor was joined by Asha Negi, Karishma Tanna and Prince Narula. During one of the rounds, hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza ask, “Apko choose karna pade, khoobsurat aur brainy mein se toh aap kya choose kareoge,” the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant replies, “Zyada brainy nahi.”

Responding to this, Karishma Tanna jokes, “Zyada brainy hogi toh dikkat ho jati ladkon ko,” while Karan Kundra adds, “Long term mein brainy hogi toh mujhe chhod degi, toh beautiful.”

In another section, Tanna asks Kundrra and Prince Narula, “Will you put off with a girl who has body hair?” Karan instantly says, “Yeah yeah I have a problem with body hair. Matlab armpits pe baal nahi hosakte.”

While everyone laughs, Prince says, “Shaadi ke baad ye sab cheezen matter nahi karti, inse badi badi problems aur hain jo sambhalni mushkil hai.”

Sharing the video, Flipkart Video wrote, Karan Kundrra is clearly the boss of opinions, and there’s no beating him! The free-spirited Punjabi Munda doesn’t think twice before voicing his opinions in this gender debate. From openly saying that women with body hair are a big turn off to speaking against the stereotypical portrayal of gays, he fights every fight strongly!”

