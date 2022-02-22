This week, The Kapil Sharma Show will be dedicated to Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actor Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahan Shetty. The episode will be called the Nadiadwala Special episode. Recently the show’s promo was released where we could see actor Tiger Shroff roasting the comedian host Kapil Sharma. Let’s check out the details

The show hosted by the comedian/ actor has become one of the most popular talk shows in the Indian television industry. Having a talented star cast including, Krushna and Sudesh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and many more, they never miss making fans laugh like hell.

In a new promo for the upcoming Kapil Sharma Show episode, we will be seeing Tiger Shroff arriving on the show along with Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Ahan Shetty, and Kriti Sanon. The promo continues to show a hilarious conversation happening between Tiger and Kapil Sharma, where the “War” actor takes a jab at the comedian’s Bollywood debut.

The clip from the episode shows Kapil Sharma jokingly asking Tiger Shroff in Hindi, “Don’t you tell Sajid bhai that Kriti weighs 55 kg but I can lift 220 kg weight easily so at least get me one weighing 40 kg and three weighing 60 kg each.” Responding to this Tiger said, “What’s the point of having such a good body. I only get one heroine. Some people here do comedy and get three heroines.” The reply left Kapil speechless and the crowd in splits.

For the unversed, Tiger’s reply was in reference to Kapil’s debut movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The movie starred Kapil alongside 3 actresses, namely Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, and Elli Avram.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3. He will now be coming up with Kriti Sanon in an action thriller Ganapath, which will be directed by Vikas Bahl. On the other hand, Kriti will also be seen with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey, The actress is also packed with Adipurush where she will be starting alongside Prabhas.

