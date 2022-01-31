Tiger Shroff Creates A 'Monster Step' For Hotel Transylvania: Transformania On 'Love Is Not Hard To Find' By Yendry

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff is the latest Bollywood celeb to join the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania fandom. The Bollywood heartthrob shows off his dancing moves as he shakes his legs with Drac & Johnny. Tiger also invited his fans to recreate the “monster step” to the song ‘Love is not hard to find’. So put on your dancing shoes & become the past of the monster universe, along with Tiger.

Advertisement

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is the fourth and final film from the franchise which sees Drac and the Pack in the new avatar. In this new film, the monsters undertake their most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac (Brian Hull) and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late and before they drive each other crazy.

Advertisement

With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. The film also features the voices of Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin the Invisible Man), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Fran Drescher (Eunice), Brad Abrell (Frank), and Asher Blinkoff (Dennis).

For the final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania film series, Selena Gomez will also serve as an executive producer, while reprising her role as Drac’s daughter, Mavis, alongside Andy Samberg, returning as Johnny. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, the film is produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone and executive produced by Tartakovsky, Michelle Murdocca, and Gomez. The story is by Genndy Tartakovsky with a screenplay by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky. Hotel Transylvania: Transfromania is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur Calls A Troll ‘Mentally Sick’ After He Accuses Her Of Liking A Sexist Post On Deepika Padukone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube