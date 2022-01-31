Celebrities across the globe usually receive hatred for the most bizarre reasons at times. Similarly, Mrunal Thakur liked a post by Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy in which he passed derogatory remarks on Deepika Padukone and her upcoming film ‘Gehrayiyaan’. Now Mrunal liked Freddy’s s*xist post on social media and this didn’t go down well with the netizens who started trolling the actress in no time. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Freddy took to his Instagram and shared a post that read, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches.” Now, Mrunal liked the post and upon noticing, netizens started bashing the actress.

Addressing the same on her Twitter account, Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and Slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!”

Meanwhile, Reacting to Freddy’s post on Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a story on her Instagram that read, “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons and electrons. They forgot to mention morons”

In no time, Freddy Birdy also reacted to Deepika Padukone’s story and shared a post on Instagram that read, “Dear Deepika, I’m not mocking you for your ‘tiny’ clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes and all your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron’. It’s the only non-fake thing you’ve uttered in your entire career. Love, Fred.”

What are your thoughts on Mrunal Thakur lashing out at trolls for targeting after she liked Freddy Birdy’s post on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

