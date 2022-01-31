Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the most-followed celebrities of Bollywood not just for his exceptional work as an actor but also for his dashing looks and physique. The actor has been in the news ever since he was spotted holding Saba Azad’s hand recently while exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. The latest reports suggest that the two celebs have shared a close bond for a while now and have managed to keep their relationship away from the limelight all this time.

For the unversed, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan for a couple of years before calling it quits in 2014. The ex-couple has maintained a cordial relationship ever since as they co-parent their two sons and even share supportive messages for each other through social media. As it has been a while since their divorce, Hrithik’s fans seem elated that the actor is dating someone after such a long time.

According to the most recent report by Mid-Day, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been close friends for a while now but not many people knew of it. Even the ones that were aware of their budding relationship were apparently surprised with the viral pap video where the two were holding hands.

A source close to the development told the publication that Hrithik and Saba even went on a vacation together to Goa last month. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments”, the source said.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen playing a key role in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in his next film, titled Fighter. The movie has already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience.

