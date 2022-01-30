Salman Khan is currently the most bankable actor in Bollywood as he has some interesting projects in the pipeline as well as he’ll wrap up the 15th season of Bigg Boss, tonight. Meanwhile, the superstar recently appeared at the Joy Awards 2022 that took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event was attended by some of the most influential artists from around the world but the netizens were most elated to see Dabangg star with Hollywood star John Travolta.

At the ceremony, the Radhe star received the Personality of the Year Award, while the Pulp Fiction star was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The event was reportedly organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and it was organised at the Baker Al Sheddi Theatre on Riyadh’s Boulevard.

Meanwhile, fans were super happy to witness Salman Khan and John Travolta in a single frame. On the other hand, Bhai fans are applauding the superstar for introducing himself in a most humble way.

A fan page of Khan shared a delightful video of the actor in a conversation with John Travolta, as he introduces himself saying, “I work in the Indian film industry. My name is Salman Khan.”

India's Biggest Actor Megastar @BeingSalmanKhan with Hollywood Actor John Travolta at #JoyAwards held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/YlKgG8PVkE — Irfan Khan (@IrfanKhanhyd) January 28, 2022

Meanwhile, upon receiving the Personality of the Year Award, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star said, “You saw me when I was about 12 years old and now I am 56. Today, my journey starts again because I like to entertain people. The growth that I see here in Saudi Arabia is phenomenal and everyone is so happy. God bless you, Mashallah.”

On the work front, Salman Khan recently released his music video Dance With Me which is getting a great response from his fans. He’s currently shooting for Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Soon he’ll start working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, No Entry 2 and more.

