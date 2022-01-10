On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, the makers of Vikram Vedha, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Friday Filmworks and S. Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios, showcase Hrithik’s look as Vedha.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role. Pushkar & Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director’s hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale Vikram aur Betaal, the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan & Vijay Sethupathi.

Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

