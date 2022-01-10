83 has finally gone past the 100 crores mark. The collections are across all languages since south dubbed versions (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam) have contributed to around 5 crores out of this. The Hindi version is yet to hit a century (which it should do eventually by end of next weekend) however if one looks at the collective numbers, the film has managed this feat.

Advertisement

On Sunday, 83 collected 1.50 crores* more and that has extended the overall sum to 100.85 crores*. There was this little growth in footfalls that the film evidenced with every passing day over the weekend and that allowed some sort of collections to come in. At the limited theatres where the film is playing, at least some numbers are still coming in which has allowed the film to enter the 100 Crore Club.

Advertisement

Around 3-4 crores more should come over the weekdays now but still the film will continue in theatres post that as well since no new releases are going to hit the screens and that means it would be 83, Pushpa and Spider-Man: No Way Home that would continue to be the only choices available.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Stay tuned on Koimoi for more updates on 83!

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Vidya Balan Is Returning As Monjulika; “Let The Rest Be A Surprise,” Says Director Anees Bazmee

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube