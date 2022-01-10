Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed the $1.5 billion mark at the box office worldwide. Released in December 2021, it is the third standalone movie of the actor and the fourth addition to Marvel‘s Phase Four. Ever since its release, the film has been churning in big numbers.

Not only has it performed extremely well at the box office, but the movie has also broken other records like having the highest audience rating at Rotten Tomatoes ever. Now, as days pass by, the film continues to dominate the box office and has hit the $1 billion milestones quickly.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home has garnered $1.536,253,195 at the box office worldwide, cementing its place as the eighth-highest-grossing movie ever globally. The Tom Holland starrer has outperformed MCU films The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron as well as Frozen II and Furious 7.

It is remarkable to see that Spider-Man: No Way Home has been able to become the biggest film of 2021, especially considering that it has made those numbers during a pandemic. Moreover, the movie is yet to be released in China, which is one of the largest markets. The film continues from the events of Far From Home. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio reveals the identity of Tom Holland’s Spidey.

Now, everyone knows that Peter Parker is the wall-crawling superhero, and he is unable to separate his life. Desperate for help, Peter turns to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, which forces him to understand what it means to be Spider-Man. The popularity of the film amongst the fans and the critics can be attributed to several things, such as the involvement of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spidey.

Other than Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and many more talented actors.

