Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home released last month and it’s roaring at the box office ever since. The film is said to be breaking all the box office records. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who have made their cameo appearance in the film, revealed how they watched the film without anyone knowing about them.

Advertisement

Andrew and Tobey made cameo appearances as Spider-Man from the alternate universe to help Holland’s Peter Parker save the multiverse. Their appearance was much talked about in the media ever since the film was announced.

Advertisement

Now during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Andrew Garfield revealed that he snuck into theatre with Tobey Maguire to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home. He said, “I still can’t believe it happened. I snuck into a theatre on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theatre together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together. And to find brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience.”

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Jon Watts! pic.twitter.com/WDRU1CRVP7 — MCU Spider-Man 🕸 (@SpiderMan_MCU_) January 8, 2022

Andrew then also spoke about Tobey and Tom Holland’s Peter Parkers. He said, “The theme of mentorship and how these two people across the universe were the only ones that could really, fully understand what this young man was going through, and that was really important to us as well, that it was really about Tom and Tom’s character, Tom’s Peter, Tom’s journey as the centre of that. And we were just there to kind of support and have a lot of fun, and it was so much God damn fun.”

Apart from Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, Marvel’s latest outing also saw Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. Benedict Cumberbatch as the magic-wielding neurosurgeon Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Must Read: Simu Liu Is Having A Hard Time Decoding Hagrid’s Existence, Finds A Possible X-Rated Loophole In Harry Potter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube