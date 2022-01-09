For Ben Affleck who owns two Oscars to his name, the journey with the iconic superhero Batman has been rather bumpy. The man entered the show with Zack Snyder’s band became his muse for the Cape Crusader quite instantly. Not just for Zack but he made fans across the globe who have been marching at the DCEU gates to make The Batman movie with him which was dropped. Affleck now talks about it and more.

If you are unaware by any chance, Ben Affleck after his run in two movies as Bruce Wayne, was ready to get into the suit again and this time to star in, co-write, direct and executive produce the movie titled The Batman. But destiny had its own plan and the movie never really got made. Soon after that began Justice League that had its own set of roads, the biggest being the shuffle in directors.

Zack Snyder was replaced by Joss Whedon after the former stepped down due to a personal tragedy. Ben Affleck now talks about the unmade The Batman movie and also having the worst experience making Justice League. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Ben Affleck opened up on the Justice League tragedy that happened just after dropping out of The Batman movie. “It was the nadir for me,” Affleck told The Los Angeles Times. “That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack’s personal tragedy and the reshooting. It just was the worst experience. It was awful.”

Ben Affleck said, “Justice League was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore. It’s not even about, like, Justice League was so bad. Because it could have been anything.”

In the course of the same chat, Ben went on to explain why he lost interest in directing The Batman. “Directing Batman is a good example. I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it.’ You’re supposed to always want these things, and I probably would have loved doing it at 32 or something.”

Ben Affleck concluded, “But it was the point where I started to realize it’s not worth it. It’s just a wonderful benefit of reorienting and recalibrating your priorities that once it started being more about the experience, I felt more at ease.”

What do you have to say about Ben Affleck’s opinion? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

