Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings put Simu Liu on the world map. The actor who has some prolific performances in the kitty, shined brighter as the Asian superhero in the Marvel saga. The movie stood for a lot of things and the studio is making sure it also rules the award season. While that’s there, it seems like Simu is having the time of his life on Twitter. The actor is busy taking some (non) controversial digs at some iconic movie characters since the past few days.

Liu apart from his acting chops is also famous for his Twitter handle. Not known for mincing his words, the actor uses the handle to share some funny observations and sometimes even to call out people. Most recently he pointed out a concern about Batman regarding his cape. Just when the world was busy processing his last concern, he has one more, and this time with Rubeus Hagrid from the Harry Potter universe.

While Hagrid is an adorable giant, he became an iconic character from the Potterverse. Simu Liu who has definitely closely observed the Harry Potter movies has now found a possible X-rated loophole in Hagrid’s existence. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

For years we have heard that Rubeus Hagrid, the gamekeeper of Hogwarts is a half-giant. While his father was a human, his mother was a full-size giantess. We all believed in this story until Simu Liu one day grew up and tried to find logic in it. Painting a picture in our head that isn’t really apt for children, and also makes that clear as he is now old enough, he questions Hagrid’s existence.

In the tweet finding an X-rated loophole in Harry Potter he wrote, “Now that I’m old enough to question these things… how does Hagrid exist?” Well, the tweet has gone viral and is all over. Read it and check the comment section for reactions.

Now that I'm old enough to question these things… how does Hagrid exist — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Simu Liu has also called Batman rising a motorcycle with an oversized cape a terrible idea this week. What train are you on Simu?

