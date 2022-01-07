Not officially, but in the background, the race for Oscars has already begun. While all the bug studios are curating their lists to push for the Oscars, The Disney studios seem to have already curated one. While there are names of the much-loved movies in including Eternals, Black Widow and more, but the highlight amongst all has to be the presence of Scarlett Johansson and wait a moment, 14 nominations for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

For the unversed, two of the most spoken about Marvel movies this year were of course Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings starring Simu Liu and Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson. Both for various reasons. While Liu starrer stood as the epitome of Asian representation and visually stunning storytelling, ScaJo starrer was a long pending homage to one of the most important Avenger. Oh yeah, also the legal battle between her and the studio.

But turns out, the legal battle hasn’t really spoiled her relationship with Disney at all. The studio is pushing Scarlett Johansson for Best Actor Oscar nominations for Black Widow. Yes, there is Cate Shorthand for Best Director. The movie went on to release in 2020 after many setbacks and a long testing lockdown.

As for Shang-Chi, the story is entirely different. Disney is trying to fill it for as many categories as possible. The studio has mentioned the Simu Liu starrer in around 14 categories and the best shot right now for the film is of course visual effects, costume design and VFX.

Compiled below is the list of nominations for Shang Chi (as reported by We Got This Covered):

Best Picture: Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz

Best Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Best Actor: Simu Liu

Best Supporting Actress: Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Michelle Yeoh

Best Supporting Actor: Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ben Kingsley, Tony Leung

Best Adapted Screenplay: Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham

Best Production Design: Sue Chan, Rebecca Cohen

Best Cinematography: William Pope

Best Sound: Katy Wood, J.R. Grubbs, Onnalee Blank, CAS, Lora Hirschberg, Guntis Sics

Best Original Score: Joel P West

Best Film Editing: Nat Sanders, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE, Harry Yoon, ACE

Best Costume Design: Kym Barrett

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Rick Findlater, Lara Birch

Best Visual Effects: Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Walker, Dan Oliver

Best Original Song: “Fire in the Sky” Written by Anderson Paak, Bruno Mars, and Nicholas “Sun Zoo” Race

