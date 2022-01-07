Andrew Garfield has been making quite a buzz lately. The actor shocked the fans after Tobey Maguire, and he reprised their roles as the Spidey superhero for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, after Holland’s Peter Parker corrupts a spell by Doctor Strange, causing multiversal havoc.

Fans have been demanding that Garfield gets his third standalone film as the wall-crawler ever since No Way Home was released. Moreover, the actor also appeared in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directed musical, Tick, Tick… Boom!

While talking about Andrew Garfield, there was a time when the actor made the news for puking in the iconic singer Prince’s bathroom. Back in 2018, the actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed his embarrassing tale from his past. A relatively unknown actor, Andrew had just gotten a part in ‘Lions for Lambs’ and decided to celebrate the occasion.

“So, the day of the Golden Globes, I found out that I’d gotten this big kind of first movie playing opposite Robert Redford, this legend,” Andrew Garfield said. “I went out and got a little bit too happy, and I ended up somehow at this historic afterparty that Prince used to throw, and I was very joyful.” The actor continued sharing that he had stuffed up pancakes made by the legendary musician.

He further shared that he started to feel sick after partying with celebrities for a while. “I was in the line for the bathroom, just in front of Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek. I was just so full of myself, and anxiety, and joy, and alcohol, and I ended up praying to the porcelain god for about five minutes, it was disgusting – (I vomited) blueberry pancakes made by Prince – and then I came out of the bathroom just so ashamed, he added.

“I’d just walked past two of the most beautiful women in the world, knowing that they were about to go pee where I had just vomited,” Andrew Garfield added. Even though the actor wasn’t feeling too well then, it was a personal milestone for him. He added that he “felt so happy, I’d felt like I’d made it”.

