Andrew Garfield has revealed the reason behind why he took up the role in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. We all know that ever since the talks of a third standalone film for Tom Holland’s spidey started, so did the rumours around the comeback of the former wall-crawlers. This was one of the biggest reasons why No Way Home was one of the most anticipated films of 2021.

Advertisement

Marvel fans were tested for their patience as each time Garfield denied that he was returning in Jon Watt’s directed film. When the film was released, viewers started to pour into the theatres to find out the truth, and they were not disappointed.

Advertisement

While talking about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Variety, Andrew Garfield revealed the reason why returned for it. “I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited to just to be a fan again,” he said. “But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea,” Garfield added.

“It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual – trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough,” Andrew Garfield continued as he explained why he reprised the role for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Tick, Tick… Boom! actor further added, “The pitch was really, really enticing. They said, ‘You played this character in your way, and what would you want to explore if you had an opportunity? If you were dumped into this other universe and faced with this younger you and this older you, how will you respond?'”

Meanwhile, ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, fans have started to campaign for Andrew Garfield to get his The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Stay tuned on Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Brad Pitt’s Affair Rumours Were Slammed By Marion Cotillard Amid His Divorce With Angelina Jolie, She Said “I Do Very Much Wish…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube