Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have enjoyed a huge fan following across the globe not just for their individual work but also for their chemistry as a couple until they called it quits in 2016. Right after they announced their divorce, there were several reports about the reasons behind their split and one of them included actor Marion Cotillard. However, Marion was quick to clear the air when she put up an elaborate note on her official social media handle, wishing Jolie ‘peace’.

For the unversed, Angelina and Brad were in a relationship for over 12 years before they officially decided to go separate ways. The ex-couple was fighting for custody over their five children for several months before a final verdict was given in October 2021. Brad lost the custody battle even though he was initially granted 50% custody in May 2021. Angelina was stern about having full custody of the kids which was eventually granted by the court.

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt first announced their divorce, there were several rumours and speculations about what had gone wrong with the couple. Some of the rumours suggested that actor Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt had an affair that eventually led to Angelina and Brad’s separation.

According to a report by Zee News, within a few days of their separation, Cotillard took to Instagram, slamming the rumours, and wrote, “This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up.”

She called out the media and people who were spreading false news and wrote, “This crafted conversation isn’t distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery.”

She made it clear that she is not romantically involved with anyone other than her husband. “Many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you.”, she wrote.

Marion Cotillard also went on to wish well for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and mentioned, “I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love Marion.”

