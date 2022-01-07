Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence starrer Don’t Look Up have broken Netflix’s record as it has attracted the most viewing hours for a movie in a single week in the history of the streaming giant. Adam McKay’s directed film takes a different route to the serious topic of climate change while being satirical of the political atmosphere of the world.

It has a star-studded cast that includes Leo, Jennifer, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance, and many more actors. The film follows the story of two astronomers attempting to warn humanity about a comet, big enough to destroy civilization, approaching Earth.

However, they are not taken seriously and are ridiculed by the government and media. A new report has come in regarding Don’t Look Up, and it seems like the film has broken a massive record on Netflix. According to Deadline, the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer has now reached 152.29 million viewing hours globally for the week of December 27-January 2.

This has made Leonardo DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up with the most viewed hours for a movie in a single week in the history of Netflix and is also now the third-most-watched film (in its first 28 days) of all time. It is just behind Sandra Bullock‘s Bird Box and Ryan Reynolds’ Red Notice, which as per the report, the film can take over.

These numbers come as a surprise, especially because the film has not done well critically. It was recently reported that the movie has become Leo’s first-ever film since The Great Gatsby to receive a ‘Rotten’ rating at Rotten Tomatoes. It has a 55% rating with 226 reviews by critics. However, it did receive 77% ratings from the audience.

Unable to grasp this information, Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay tweeted, “I’m straight-up flabbergasted by this,” while reacting to the news of Leonardo DiCaprio starrer.

