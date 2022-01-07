There is no doubt about it that one of the most anticipated and awaited movies of the year is The Batman that stars Robert Pattinson and marks his debut in the DCEU. The movie directed by Matt Reeves is a fresh take at the Gotham Saviour and takes us to the early years of him becoming the Cape Crusader. The cape makes a big part of Bruce Wayne’s personality and it is iconic for fans. But turns out, it is the same cape that has put Marvel’s Shang-Chi aka Simu Liu in some tension and he is expressing it.

Simu is a master of making some quirky statements on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The actor never known for mincing words has even managed to call out a few people and his handle is an interesting place to be. Right now he is concerned about the Batman and it is quite practical, to be honest. Does Robert Pattinson feel the same though?

Simu Liu took to his official Twitter handle where he voiced his concern about Batman riding his Batmobile while wearing a long cape. He even ends up calling it a terrible idea. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Making it clear that he isn’t disrespecting anyone, Simu Liu in his tweet about Batman wrote, “I am not out here trying to disrespect anyone I just… isn’t riding a motorcycle while wearing an oversized cape like a TERRIBLE idea?” The tweet has gone viral and people across the world are reacting to the same.

I am not out here trying to disrespect anyone I just… isn't riding a motorcycle while wearing an oversized cape like a TERRIBLE idea? — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings has become one of the most trending topics. Disney in their list to sent the entries to Oscars has submitted the film for 14 categories, which is huge.

