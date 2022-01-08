Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home, which recently collected over 200 crores at the India box-office, is set for an extended theatrical run as it will continue to exclusively play in cinemas for at least the next two months.

Owing to its exceptional performance and the respite that it has brought to theatre owners, it comes across as a win-win situation for both the exhibitors and the makers.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India says, “The fact that this is the biggest post-pandemic global hit indicates that the audiences are ready to return to theatres if the film in question offers them everything they are looking for. Spider-Man: No Way Home did exactly that.”

He adds, “Even though the franchise already had an enviable fan base, the film exceeded everybody’s expectations with a staggering star cast, scaled up, breathtaking action and multiple twists that took the fans by complete surprise and took their breath away. The film will hence continue to stay in theatres because it is still attracting diehard fans for repeated viewings.”

Multiplex chains too have gone all out to ensure the safety of all the movie-goers and are continuing to adhere to the highest standards of cleaning and sanitisation.

Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India and CEO, PVR Pictures Ltd, says, “The winter 2021 season kickstarted with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in India with phenomenal advance bookings, a day before the worldwide release. Shows were programmed as early as 4.15 a.m. even on Thursday and were sold out in minutes, which showed the huge craze among Spider-Man fans wanting to watch their favourite superhero on the big screen.”

Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India highlights that it’s a tailormade film for cinemas and it has proved that people flock to theatres provided the content offered is good. “The demand for this movie was so strong that we had to open first day first shows as early as 6:00 a.m. in some locations. This is a movie made for the big screen and we welcome patrons to come and watch or re-watch this movie at our cinemas.”

Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer – INOX Leisure Ltd, profiles the audience base for the film as he says, “Fans from all over the country, from both Metro and non-Metro circuits, have poured their affection for the film, while witnessing the massive aura of a Marvel movie on the giant screen.”

“We are glad that it has not only become the biggest grosser in the country since the pandemic, but has also emerged as one of the best performing Hollywood movies in our history. The outstanding success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ underlines the significance of cinema and theatrical runs in the Indian film ecosystem,” he concluded.

