Henry Cavill is still up for playing Superman, and he also has some ideas of where he wants to take the character in the DCEU following the events of Justice League. The actor was cast as the iconic superhero in 2010 and made his big-screen debut in 2013’s Man of Steel. He later reprised his role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021.

Though the actor has been busy with several other projects that he has done like Enola Holmes, The Witcher, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible – Fallout and more. However, Cavill is still open to appearing as the superhero, even though no announcement has been made around it officially.

In a recent interview with GQ, Henry Cavill talked about the direction in which he wants Superman to go after the events of the Justice League. The actor talked about seeing director Zack Snyder’s story as the cannon version of what he sees as the future for his DC superhero. He says that he wants Superman to become a true symbol of hope before becoming corrupted by the anti-life equation.

“I was very keen on really fleshing out Superman’s early stages of his journey first. We had Man of Steel, and then we went quite a bit darker with Batman v Superman,” Henry Cavill said. “And if he were to succumb to the Anti-Life Equation, and become bad Superman, I really wanted to make sure we saw the hero Superman, and we saw the true symbol of hope, the beacon of light, before we went down the path of darkness and then redemption. And it’s still something that I am very keen to flesh out,” he added.

Snyder has previously revealed plans for a two-part Justice League 2 and 3, involving Batman’s anti-Superman insurgency sending the Flash, played by Ezra Miller, back through time to prevent their apocalyptic future. “Superman has the hugest arc of everybody because he goes from like the main villain to like the main hero,” Zack Snyder said, according to Comicbook.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill has also been making quite a buzz around his name being a frontrunner of who can be the next James Bond as Daniel Craig appeared as 007 for the fifth and final time in the latest film, No Time to Die.

