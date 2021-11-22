Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Antim: The Final Truth. The film which is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Apart from this, the superstar is also planning to launch his passion project. Scroll down to know more.

The superstar is already busy with several film projects, a clothing line, and his television show Bigg Boss. Now he also plans to launch his own theatre chain which will be called Salman Talkies. Much has been said about his project. Now the latest report claims the project is getting delayed.

As per the ETimes report, Salman Khan explained about the delay in the project, “Yes we had plans to open up theatres. We planned to open them up, hopefully, it’ll be sometime soon.” He also revealed that the Coronavirus pandemic disrupted his plans.

“It is still in the works. We were planning it but everything was put on hold (owing to the pandemic). Slowly we will get back to it, but definitely someday,” the superstar added.

While many of his fans are expecting that Salman Talkies will be launched in metro cities, it is worth pointing that Dabangg star actually has plans to open it in the outskirts of cities and rural India, where people don’t have access to theatres. He said, “We had planned to open them up in smaller towns where people didn’t have access to theatres. Not here in cities like Mumbai.”

Reportedly, Salman Khan met several producers, distributors, and exhibitors to strengthen his plan. He wanted to understand the workings of the market better before venturing into his passion project. It is also said that the actor will the first flag of the project in Maharashtra and later expand it to other states over the next 10 years.

