Chandan Prabhakar has been an important part of The Kapil Sharma Show ever since the show began. Through ups and downs, Chandan has always been there for his friend Kapil and has left no stones unturned in entertaining us on the small screen. Today, we bring you his beautiful abode in Mumbai that screams luxury and royalty at its finest. Take a look below.

It’s not just Kapil who’s popular through his show but all the other cast members of the show are equally popular and make crazy amounts of money.

Chandan Prabhakar has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show for a very long time. But do y’all know that the comedian was actually a mechanical engineer by profession? Yes, that’s right. He appeared at the Great Indian Laughter Challenge and his life changed forever.

From an engineer, Chandan Prabhakar became a comedian. And we thank god for giving us such a talented artist.

The engineer turned comedian has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show ever since it began. His hard work has really paid off and the comedian owns a plush apartment in Mumbai. Chandan has never really shared pictures of his house but has given glimpses of the same through his pictures on Instagram.

Let’s take a look at it below:

That’s one lavish living room Chandan Prabhakar has in his house. The colour scheme of nude pink, lilac and fawn colour really gives a contemporary feel to the place.

From the couch to the marble work on the walls and temple is nothing short of regal.

And the view has our heart. It’s just so breathtakingly beautiful that you can’t keep your eyes off it. Take a look here:

What are your thoughts on Chandan Prabhakar’s beautiful Mumbai abode? Tell us in the space below.

