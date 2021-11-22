Jassie Gill’s song Surma from his album All Rounder has made a dent on the music verse, as it grabbed the number 1 spot on Billboard Top Triller Global Chart which is a rare feat for any Indian artiste.

Riding high on the success of the number Surma, Jassie says, “It’s overwhelming. You never know the potential of your own music until it reaches the masses. I am delighted that the song has travelled so beautifully. The fact that it’s number 1 on Billboard Top Triller Global Chart is such an honour.”

Talking about Indian music travelling abroad, Jassie Gill says, “Music from India reaching the world over makes a case for our own diverse culture. I am immensely proud of the song. This is a big win for me and Asees and everyone at EYP Creations who helped us to bring this album to reality.”

In addition to Surma and other music, Jassie Gil made a lot of noise over his acting chops. He left the critics raving with his debut film Panga.

While Jassie keeps his acting gigs under wraps, the actor-singer is said to kick off the shoot of an ambitious project soon.

