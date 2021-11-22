The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most successful shows in Indian television history. TKSS has given us plenty of hilarious memories, but little do we know what happens off the screen. There’s one incident that took place recently, which has literally melted our hearts.

There have been some controversies that Kapil has previously been a part of. But that’s all past, and the star comedian has only proved to do good over the years. Now, the latest thing that’s coming from his side is sure to make you respect him. He recently fulfilled his li’l fan’s wish of watching his show live.

One Twitter user tagged Kapil Sharma and wrote a note for him. As per him, his daughter is Kapil’s huge fan and wanted to watch TKSS live. Kapil did react and assured of making an arrangement for his li’l fan.

Check out the tweet below:

Brother we r shooting tmrw, Pls send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you n arrange for you, thank you 🙏 https://t.co/U67ePjy2Cd — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 21, 2021

That’s really a sweet gesture from Kapil Sharma!

Meanwhile, recently Kapil and Sonu Sood graced Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 aka KBC 13. During the episode, Sonu shared how he persuaded Kapil to follow a fitness regime.

Sonu Sood shared that when he visited Kapil Sharma on his show, he insisted on Kapil starting gymming and incorporating a healthy routine. Said Sonu: “I told my trainer Yogesh that he needs to reach Kapil’s place in the morning and he shouldn’t leave until Kapil starts his workout session.”

But Kapil gave one excuse after the other saying he’s not at home or that he’s sleeping. Sonu further added: “I had given strict instructions to Yogesh to not leave Kapil’s place until he agrees even if the night passes. Finally, Kapil Paaji adapted slowly and steadily and he completely adapted a fitness regime that he’s continuing even today. It has been so many years since then.”

(Input- IANS)

