Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth, starring Bollywood’s bhai Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is one of the most awaited films of 2021. Mahesh, who is not only a director but also a very well-known actor has a lot to share about his dear friend Salman. Recently, he shared some insights about his upcoming movie and some deets on the star in it.

Advertisement

Check out what the director has to say about Bollywood’s superstar!

Advertisement

During a conversation with Mid-day, Mahesh Manjrekar opened up on Salman Khan’s role in his upcoming directorial, Antim: The Final Truth. He said, “I didn’t want any Salman-giri in the film, or what people typically expect from him.” He further explained that he had foreseen Antim as a gritty and truthful movie. “I wanted [Salman to play] a regular cop who wants to do his duty, but is handicapped due to the forces above him. I wanted that helplessness in him, and Salman brought that on [screen],” He added.

Mahesh Manjrekar has long been friends with Salman Khan. Antim: The Final Truth, which is an adaptation of the Marathi hit, Mulshi Pattern (2018) marks his first directorial endeavor featuring the superstar.

Talking about his relationship with the actor, Mahesh said, “[On the set], it was the director-actor relationship. I was not there to butter him up by saying ‘Yeh badiya hai’. I was his friend who’d tell him the right [from] the wrong. I was honest with him all along.”

The filmmaker also added that he decided to helm the movie but on a condition. He said, “I told Salman that I will write the film. That was my first victory. After I wrote it, there were some apprehensions about selling a movie that didn’t have a heroine opposite Salman. So, I included a heroine’s part and two songs. Later, Salman decided that he didn’t want a heroine or the song. That was my second victory.”

Mahesh is also known for his mind behind Vaastav (1999) and Astitva (2000).

Are you excited to see Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma?! Let us know in the comments below!

Must Read: Salman Khan Has This Reason To Skip Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding, But Is It A Legit One?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube