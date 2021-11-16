Kartik Aaryan has been keeping busy with the promotions of his upcoming action thriller Dhamaka. Continuing the promotional spree, the actor recently visited the Bigg Boss 15 sets.

Advertisement

The actor was left pleasantly surprised to find a fan in none other than the ‘Bhaijaan of Bollywood’ Salman Khan. The ‘Dabangg’ actor heaped praises on Kartik for his choice of projects.

Advertisement

Salman Khan said, “Feels good that you are doing such wonderful films Kartik. Your choice of films have started getting better, earlier too you did good films but your choices have gotten better”.

Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan spoke on a range of subjects as the two had an amazing time together on the Bigg Boss 15 sets. From rapid-fire questions to identifying real news from fake ones, to industry talks, the actors shared a good rapport and gave the audiences a lot of reasons to laugh.

Talking about ‘Dhamaka’ the film directed by Ram Madhvani of ‘Neerja’ fame, features Kartik as a journalist. It shows how being over-ambitious can lead to dangerous consequences.

Recently, the makers released the song ‘Khoya Paya’ from the film which showcases Kartik Aaryan questioning his own actions.

The film which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash is all set to stream on Netflix from November 19.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Wedding: Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra To Perform? Karan Johar & Other Celebs Who May Shake A Leg!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube