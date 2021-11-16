Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are soon going to be a bride and groom, at least that’s what the gossip mill suggests. There have been reports about the guest list, wedding location and whatnot! Today, we bring to you rumours about celebs who will be performing at the wedding. The list includes Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar amongst others.

It is being said that Katrina has already gotten rokafied to Vicky on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The ceremony was hosted by Kabir Khan, who is really close to the actress. Even his wife Mini Mathur actively took part in organizing the event.

As per recent reports doing the round, Kiara Advani is all set to perform on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities. Just not that, Sidharth Malhotra may join his lady love and shake a leg with her on the stage.

There is no question that Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif will be performing! Apart from that, Karan Johar who loves to dance, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas Zafar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal amongst others may be seen grooving.

It would also be interesting to know that Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty is rumoured to shake a leg as well. We haven’t ever seen that before but it seems Kat is already very dear to him!

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday we informed to you about the real reason why Salman Khan may be missing Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s big day. It is because he needs to complete the pending portions of Tiger 3 with Shah Rukh Khan. The Pathan actor then may fly abroad for shooting of his other film and the entire schedule is clashing with Kat’s wedding.

