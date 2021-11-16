Sooryavanshi had a good Monday hold at the box office with 4.25 crores* coming in. The film had brought in 6.83 crores on its second Friday and as long as the drop was less than 50%, it was fair enough for the Rohit Shetty directed affair.

The film has collected 155.48* crores so far and today it will go past the lifetime number of Dabangg 3 [156.50 crores]. Before the close of second week, Baaghi 2 lifetime of 166 crores would have been surpassed as well and then it would be Race 3 [169 crores] and Bang Bang [181 crores] in the third weekend.

The Akshay Kumar starrer will eventually be finding itself quite close to the 200 Crore Club. While the coming week will decide where would it eventually head towards, rest assured it will surpass 2.0 (Hindi) [189.55 crores], Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani [188.92 crores] and Bajirao Mastani [188 crores] in its lifetime.

In the history of Bollywood, there is only film which has found itself in the 190s, case in point being Ek Tha Tiger [199 crores] which came precariously close to scoring a double century. One just hopes that Sooryavanshi enjoys a better fate that than.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

