Superstar Rajinikanth is back after 2 years with his much-anticipated film, Annaatthe. The audiences had a lot of expectations from the film but it received negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. Despite getting negative reactions, the film has managed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in just 10 days.

Apart from the superstar, Keerthy Suresh plays an important role in the film. The Siva directorial opened in over 1,100 overseas theatres and it’s one of the biggest films to get a theatrical release post-COVID’s second wave.

As per reports, Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe has grossed ₹217.63 crore by Sunday. Here’s look at the day-wise collection, Week 1 – ₹202.47 cr. Week 2 Day 1 – ₹4.05 cr, Day 2 – ₹4.90 cr, Day 3 – ₹6.21 cr, Total – ₹217.63 cr.

On the other hand, Annaatthe is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark in Tamil Nadu as the film has collected Rs 132.67 crore in the state. Week 1 – Rs 119.53 cr. Week 2 Day 1 – Rs 3.27 cr. Day 2 – Rs 4.54 cr. Day 3 – Rs 5.33 cr. Total – Rs 132.67 cr.

The reason behind the great numbers is the star power of Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh, the duo never fails to impress the audience with their screen presence.

Recently, the Annaatthe star was honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema. While receiving the prestigious award, the actor said, “I dedicate this award to my guru and mentor K Balachander sir, whom I remember him with gratitude. I also dedicate this award to my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, who was a father figure. He raised me with great values, and instilled spirituality in me.”

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is a family drama based on the lives of a doting brother and sister, played by Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh. The film also features, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Jagapathi Babu and Soori in pivotal roles.

